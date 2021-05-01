Grissom’s Hoyt signs wrestling scholarship with Arkansas Little Rock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Grissom state champion wrestler Warren Hoyt will look to bring in even more hardware at the next level. Hoyt will continue his career at Arkansas Little Rock, signing an athletic-scholarship with the university. It was a decision that came fairly easy for the Tigers’ senior.

“Little Rock the big deal was I got a lot of family there the attitude with the coaches we’re looking to build something there,” said Hoyt. “I fully believe that those coaches are going to help me achieve the goals that I want to achieve and wrestle at the level I want to wrestle at.”

Arkansas Little Rock’s wrestling program was established in 2018, finishing with a 2-10 record this past season.