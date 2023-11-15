HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Grissom basketball’s Brendan Martin signed the dotted line to continue his hoops career at the college level.

Martin has his letter of intent to play for the Air Force Falcons’ program.

Martin started playing basketball when he was in the fifth grade and says ever since he started this sport, he knew that he wanted to play collegiately; Martin also says he’s always wanted to be able to serve his country, so signing with the Air Force Academy is a dream come true.

“It’s always been my dream to play DI basketball and it’s amazing. I’m ready to show that I can play basketball, but I can serve my country too. It’s the best of both worlds,” Martin said.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.