Grissom Tigers earn top play of the week for week three

Week three of the high school football regular season is in the books, but there’s nothing regular about the athletes we have here in the Tennessee Valley. Here’s a look at the top five plays of this week.

Number five – Fyfee vs. Sylvania. Hunter Machen hands it off to Brodie Hicks. Lets count the number of defenders who try and bring him down. I saw eight hit the dirt with Hicks still on the move. He breaks all the tackles and runs it in for the score.

Fyffe would go on to win and earn head coach Paul Benefield his 300th win. Not a bad night to be a Red Devil.

Play number four – Madison Academy taking on Westminster Christian. Avery Seaton — we’ve seen him do this before — cuts right, goes left and he’s off.

Number 19 is dangerous with the ball in his hands. When the wheels get going this kid is tough to bring down. See ya later, that’s a house call for the Mustangs QB.

For play number three lets go to our Jacks Game of the Week — James Clemens vs. Austin.

Under 40 seconds, left in the first half – 4th and 10 – the Jets look to Conner Cantrell to deliver and he does just that.

Cantrell looking for his man downfield launches one. What’s up with Manny Sanders with the snag in the endzone! That nine to 12 connection has looked really good for the Jets this year.

Plat number two brought to you by the West Limestone Wildcats.

Colin Patterson back to pass. River Helms says “Hey, over here!” Double coverage but it doesn’t matter. Helms says yeah that’s mine.

Coming soon to a college near you, this guy’s D1 offers coming left and right and this is why. Walks it off like it’s nothing.

Play number one, Sparkman vs. Grissom. Buckle your seatbelts ladies and gentleman.

Tigers with the ball. Jakob Foss to Reed Dexter and he is looking to throw. John Stogner is wide open. Put six on the board for Grissom with that one.