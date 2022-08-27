HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For many high school athletes, getting the chance to play college sports in your hometown or state is a dream. And on Friday, one Grissom basketball star announced his commitment to do just that, playing college hoops just a few hours away.

Grissom point guard RJ Johnson announced on his social media that he has committed to the Alabama men’s basketball team.

Johnson picked the Crimson Tide over SEC foes Georgia, as well as Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Wichita State. Johnson is the top-ranked player in the class of 2023 in the state of Alabama, according to 247 sports.

As a junior, he averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. He enters his senior season with more than 1000 career points.