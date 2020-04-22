Grissom QB Jakob Foss eyeing big senior season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – They say hard work pays off. That has been the case Grissom quarterback Jakob Foss. While he has been stuck at home like many nationwide, Foss has been making the most of this pandemic as he looks to fulfill his dreams of one day playing college football. He spoke with us about how his recruiting has been going, and his expectations for the 2020 Grissom Football team.

Rocco DiSangro: You know this pandemic it’s slowed down a lot of people from doing what they want, for you it doesn’t seem that way. I see the twitter workouts day in and day out you’re killing the game. What goes into all of that.

Jakob Foss: You know I’m just preparing for our season this year. I feel like we can make the playoffs this year and we haven’t done that in a long time so I’m just working hard so that I can help elevate my team to the next level this season.

RD: You’ve got offers from South Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Harvard is on the list. Have these workouts college coaches seeing this has that helped your recruiting in any way shape or form?

JF: I can say it definitely helps a little bit, because coaches first they look at the game film then if the game film is good they want to see you throw and right now they can’t see me throw so that drill tape definitely helps me out a little bit.

RD: You guys have a lot to look forward to your senior year especially. It seems like this program is only going to be on the up and up. How does it feel to be a part of that and what’s what are the expectations for this team this season?

JF: It feels really special to be a part of that to be able to lead a team that could I guess make history making the playoffs so it feels really good. Our receivers are working hard, I’m working really hard, I’m just looking forward to it.

RD: For you as a football player, as a student athlete in general, what is the end goal for this sport?

JF: I want to make it to the NFL obviously, but what I’m focused on, playoffs this year and then whatever college I do go to I want to take them to a conference championship and win that. I’m just focused on taking this sport as far as I can take it. I’ve been playing it since I was six years old and I’ve loved it every day I’ve played it so I want to keep that feeling alive.