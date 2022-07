HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A rising Grissom freshman won the 2022 Men’s Club Championship at Valley Hill Country Club.

Rising freshman golfer, Tyler Watts, did not play like a 14-year-old this past weekend when he competed in the 2022 men’s club championship at the Valley Hill Country Club.

And not only did he compete, but he won the whole championship.

Watts shot a 68, 68 and 69 over the three days to become the youngest player ever to win the event.