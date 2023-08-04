HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Grissom linebacker Jalin Edwards is officially taking his talents to the next level and the Tigers’ standout has decided to join the Furman Paladins.

Edwards says his future program is getting a player who simply put is going to make plays for them and is an incredibly hard worker; it’s no wonder why the Paladins want him to join their team, but what about this program helped Jalin make his decision?

“Honestly the whole staff, the scheme, the system it was all great on my visit,” Edwards said. “They treated me like family and a lot of these other schools did as well, but ultimately it was just the best fit for me. To achieve your goals, you have to work hard. Faith and hard work is unstoppable.”

