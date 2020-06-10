Grissom Football eyeing first playoff win in twenty years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you keep a Tiger in cage too long it gets restless. That’s exactly how Grissom student-athletes felt during their time in quarantine. There’s no better feeling than breaking free and for these student-athletes that means getting back on the football field.

“I miss the guys, said senior defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders. “Now it’s just time for us to get back in the weight room and go hard.”

“I definitely missed the guys a lot,” said senior quarterback Jakob Foss. “We missed spring ball this year so missed that opportunity to practice with them and get a little better, so I’m excited to start getting ready for the season this year and hopefully win some games.”

Foss is used to making adjustments at the line of scrimmage, now he and his teammates have to adjust to wearing masks while working out.

“Once you start getting sweat in there and it starts getting hot in the mask it’s horrible to try to breathe in,” said Foss.

“Yeah it’s the mask just it’s like the conditioning part the mask is hard to catch your breath but it’s all good,” added Saunders. “We in here working now.”

Each school has its own way of easing players back in to the grind. Head coach Chip English hopes what he and his staff are doing during the summer will pay off down the line..

“We’ve provided 150 masks that we wash and sanitize every night and do that type of thing so the guys we’re trying to make it as easy on them as possible so our coaching staff and administration has done a great job in making sure this process goes smoothly,” said English.

Just a few years ago, Grissom's season goal was to win a game. A few years later with a solid core, this group has aspirations of going to the playoffs.

“That’s the next step and it will always be the next step,” said English. “There is no other business outside of winning championships.”