HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Grissom fishing team had a great showing at the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association (ASABFA) state championship this past week.

Luke Salvail and Tyler Seikel took first place at 19.34 pounds while Brody Mitchell and Eli Dix finished second with 18.41 pounds. Because of those finishes, the pairs are now headed to the Bassmaster National High School Championship on Lake Hartwell in August.

Drew Hitchcock and Nathan Garrett also caught fish each day and helped earn points for Grissom in the team championship.