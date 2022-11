HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In a battle between two of the top 10 boys basketball teams in the state and two teams ranked in the top 100 in the entire country, Grissom came out on top with the 78-65 win over Baker.

Alabama signee RJ Johnson led the Tigers with 36 points while Izzy Miles added 18 points.

Grissom improves to 3-0 on the season.