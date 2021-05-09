Greene rejoins Braves to fortify bullpen

ATLANTA (AP) — Relief pitcher Shane Greene has signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Atlanta Braves.

Greene was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and will need some time to get ready before he returns to the majors. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings last season.

Braves relievers began Sunday with a 4.56 ERA that ranked 22nd in the majors. It’s a considerable slip from last year when the bullpen ranked fourth with a 3.50 ERA.

Greene was used primarily as a setup man for closer Mark Melacon last season and will eventually fill the same role behind closer Will Smith this year.

