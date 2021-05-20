Gracie Lynn Butler, Nicholaus Stokes named Toc Sports & Huntsville Hospital SportsCenter Athletes of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital SportsCenter and TOC Sports come together annually to honor a high school male and female as their athletes of the year. Not only do these individuals excel on the field, but they get it done in the classroom as well.

Female Athlete of the Year – Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green

Butler was a force on the volleyball court for the Lady Trojans, leading them to three straight state Final Fours. She will continue athletically an academically at Samford.

Male Athlete of the Year – Nicholaus Stokes, JPII

Stokes was a three sport athlete for the Falcons, playing basketball, football, and competing in track.

He will attend Auburn University.

Both student-athletes received $1,000 in scholarship money as part of the honor.

