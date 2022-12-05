TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans got to celebrate their conference championship in a special way Saturday night.

At home, as the clock struck zero and the Trojans took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 45 to 26, off to the races went the fans.

Fans took to the field and down came the goalpost.

It was then cut into pieces for several campus organizations to cherish the championship.

21,000-plus had packed Veterans Memorial Stadium to see Troy win its seventh total Sun Belt Championship and reach its first 11 win season since 2017.

At The Vet, where past Troy teams have taken down SEC opponents, they once again became Sun Belt Champions.

“To be able to have it at our stadium and our fans treat it like a home game because it was and just show up and bring the energy which they did,” Troy Head Football Coach, Jon Sumrall said. “I am so grateful for their support. I love our fan base man. We have tremendous fans.”

Now the Trojans will get to take a couple of days to celebrate, but then it’s back to work as they will take on UTSA in the Cure Bowl down in Orlando.

Both teams came into the game on two of the country’s longest win streaks, a top 25 matchup.