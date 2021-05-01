Glass, Quarles help Alabama A&M beat UAPB, win SWAC title

Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor and the team await being given the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship trophy following an NCAA college football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Alabama A&M won 40-33. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw three touchdown passes, Gary Quarles ran for two TDs, and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

Alabama A&M (5-0) won its second title and played in its seventh SWAC championship game. The Bulldogs, who beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 22-16 for the 2006 crown, completed its second undefeated season on record and first in 53 years.

Trenton McGhee picked off a fourth-and-10 pass in the end zone with 6 seconds remaining to seal it. Tyrin Ralph returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and Kolby Watts scored on a 33-yard fumble return for UAPB.

