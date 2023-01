HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City FC officially named Jack Collison as the club’s first Head Coach in team history.

You can read about his playing and coaching history all day long, but News 19 wanted to help the Rocket City get to know their new coach on a little bit more of a personal level.

Instead of 90 minutes, like in a soccer game, we gave Coach Collison 90 seconds to answer as many questions about himself.

Huntsville City FC is set to open its inaugural season later this spring.