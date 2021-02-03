Georgia leads from start to finish in 91-86 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ty Fagan scored 16 points shooting 7 for 10, Toumani Camara scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Georgia held off Auburn in a 91-86 win.

Camara’s layup with 2:11 left put Georgia up 80-71 before Devan Cambridge responded with a quick 3-pointer for Auburn. Sahvir Wheeler made a pair of foul shots for the Bulldogs and Sharife Cooper countered with a layup to bring the Tigers within 82-76 with 1:42 left.

Left to foul, Georgia sank 7 of 8 free throws to secure the win.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 point on 9-of-14 shooting.