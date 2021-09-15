Gators head coach speaks ahead of Alabama vs Florida game

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) breaks up a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Jobe, a senior from Miami, enters the season as the Tide’s No. 1 corner but with work to do to become the seventh Alabama cornerback taken in the first round during Nick Saban’s 15 seasons as coach. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

They say you shouldn’t go swimming with Gators, but Nick Saban and Alabama have no fear. They’ve tested the waters in Gainesville before and in 2021 they’re bringing the High Tide back to the Swamp.

This is one of three matchups this weekend between Top 25 ranked teams. Number 1 Alabama makes its first trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 10 years when they square off with Number 11 Florida in the Sunshine State.

Dan Mullen has tried and tried again to beat Nick Saban, failing to do so in 10 attempts.

The Florida headman was asked what makes a Saban-coached team so difficult to play.

“Number one they got a ton of talent they do a good job of recruiting they have depth and talent at every position,” said Mullen. “I think he does a good job with his program and keeping his guys focused. I think they play not just having tremendous talent that he gets the guys they play at a very high level and execute at a very high level. You know when you combine all of those things, it makes them an excellent team.”

