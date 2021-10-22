Jack’s Game of the Week: Tanner vs. Pisgah

PISGAH, Ala. – Many teams around the Tennessee Valley have already been crowned region champs, but some are still fighting to come out on top with the title. Our Week 9 Jack’s Game of the Week is Tanner vs. Pisgah.

Class 2A Region 7 is one of the regions where it’s coming down to the wire. Heading into Friday’s matchup the Rattlers are in sole possession but the Eagles are trying to snag their first region title in 18 years.

Tanner is in search of its first region crown since 2016.

No one has been able to stop either of these teams recently. Tanner hasn’t lost since August 27 and Pisgah is riding a five-game win streak. They haven’t fallen since September 10.