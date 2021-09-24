Jack’s Game of the Week: Russellville vs. Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – When it comes to the wilderness, you don’t want to come face to face with a tiger. It’s a battle that you will certainly lose.

So when two undefeated tiger teams go at it, you can expect both teams, the Tigers and the Golden Tigers to leave it all out there on the field. The Den at J.P Cain Stadium was lively as Russellville and Hartselle went at it in our Week 5 Jack’s Game of the Week.

A great atmosphere for Homecoming for the hometown Tigers and they wasted no time marching down the field and after a dominant second half Hartselle gets the win over Russellville 58-21 the final.

Hartselle Head Coach Bryan Moore had this to say after the game, ” We’ve been way better in the second half all year and that’s good. If I’m picking a half to be good in, it’s that one. You know we have to start a little fast but I’m proud of the kids.”

“It’s huge. All week we’ve been talking that this is the biggest game we’ve played so far. This will really propel us into the end of the season. That’s what we’ve been talking about, ” Hartselle Junior and defensive back Walker Hoyle said. “We have a bunch of area games coming up so this is a really big one for us. Means a lot.”