Jack’s Game of the Week: Randolph vs Madison Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raiders are used to attacking any enemy they may face and this group from Garth Road has done just that through six matchups. But the Mustangs they’re going up against are strong, resilient and continue to stand their ground on their home turf.

The Jack’s Game of the Week is Randolph against Madison Academy at Bill Washington Stadium.

In Class 4A Region 7, there’s only two teams who don’t have a single loss so far in region play. Those programs going head to head for a Week 6 battle. Only one remaining with an unblemished region record when they leave the field.

Madison Academy will put on the gas during the game and not let up. The Mustangs with the win over Randolph 42-16.

“I’m just proud of our guys for how hard they played and answering the call. We got challenged there early and made some mistakes but just keep playing. We took control of it in the second quarter with a really really good drive. CUT Really really proud of our guys really proud of the progress we’ve made over the last really three weeks,” Madison Academy Head Coach Bob Godsey said after the big win.

Madison Academy Senior Will Stokes also spoke after the game, “I feel like we did good, came out really aggressive and we kept fighting and just finishing. CUT I think we’re coming together real good. We’re getting our chemistry better and we’re just building. keep going on and getting better each week.”