ATHENS, Ala. – Athens and Muscle Shoals have teed it up 32 times in the past but the 33rd matchup all time between the Golden eagles and the Trojans could very well be the best.

Golden Eagle Stadium is the home of Jack’s Game of the Week.

Muscle Shoals edged Athens 31-29 in the 2020 edition of this game. Cody Gross’s squad looking to avenge the loss.