Jack’s Game of the Week: Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Everything Hartselle Head Coach Bryan Moore touches turns to gold. Three years at Eufala and three postseason trips, then in his two years at Jasper the Vikings won back-to-back region crowns.

Now, after taking Hartselle to the playoffs last season, the Tigers are on the right path to go back.

The same can be said about Head Coach Scott Basden, after winning a state title with Cordova in 2007, he took over at Muscle Shoals. In 14 years as the Trojans head coach, they have been to the postseason 12 times and they look to extend that streak in 2021.

J.F Moore Stadium in the Shoals is the site for our Week 7 Jack’s Game of the Week.

Both teams came out of the gate swinging and ready for action. Trojans score first in this game but Hartselle wasn’t going down without a fight. A back and forth game but the Tigers ultimately got the win over Muscle Shoals 52-35.

Hartselle remains undefeated.

Coach Moore spoke after the big win, “How cool is this? It’s just a great night for football. They’re [Muscle Shoals] a really good team, you know a great band and student section like ours. It’s just a lot of fun, it’s why you do this.”

Hartselle Junior and running back Azariah Fletcher also spoke after the win, “They responded really good. The first half was a little slow for the defense but after that we kicked it on and they couldn’t stop us.”