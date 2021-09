LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – James Kennemer Stadium in Lester will be the site of our Jack’s Game of the Week as the hometown Wildcats from West Limestone play host to the Wildcats from Central.

It’s the Battle of the Wildcats.

West finished the 2020 season as Class 4A Region 8 Champs while Central finished as the runner-up.

2-0 West Limestone, 3-0 Central both teams looking to keep their perfect record.