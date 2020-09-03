Jack’s Game of the Week: Bob Jones vs James Clemens Game of the Week by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Sep 3, 2020 / 05:25 AM CDT / Updated: Sep 3, 2020 / 05:25 AM CDT Our Jack’s Game of the Week for Week 2 is Bob Jones vs James Clemens. We hope to speak with both of the coaches before the game on Friday and with the winning coach after the game. Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will be live from the game. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction