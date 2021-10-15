Jack’s Game of the Week: Boaz vs. Guntersville

(WHNT) — Boaz and Guntersville have played a ton of football over the years and when the two teams meet, Marshall County shows up.

Friday marks the 79th time that the squads will go head-to-head. What makes this one perhaps more important than the rest: the Wildcats could win the region crown while the Pirates could play spoiler and take sole possession of first place.

Guntersville was tested early getting blown out by handley to open the year, but that loss prepared the wildcats for the schedule ahead. The loss to the defending 4a state champs woke up the sleeping giant!

Since then the team has rattled off six straight wins and in region play nobody has come close to beating them. Could Boaz be the team to knock them out of the top spot?

The Pirates would love nothing more and they come into this game averaging 36 points per game. Running back Eli Jacobs led the way last week against Douglas rushing for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Coach Lance Reese and coach Jeremy Sullivan know how important this one is tonight.

“In a big game like this you’ve just gotta focus on yourself and doing your job can’t get caught up with the big crowd and all the emotions of senior night so focus on doing your job, trust your teammates and good things can happen,” said Reese.

“I think it’s a big game it’s always a big game playing Guntersville and them having that number 5 beside their name kind of gives you a little extra juice I think,” Sullivan told News 19. “When people play whenever you play the best team in your conference or division you always want to make a good show and try to knock them off. They’re the reigning champs and they’re a really good football team so we’re just gonna give it our best shot.”