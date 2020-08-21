Jack’s Game of the Week: Austin vs Hartselle

The Friday night lights are brighter than ever on the high school football fields across the Tennessee Valley. Our Jack’s Game of the Week is between the Hartselle Tigers and the Austin Black Bears.

Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will be live at the home of the Tigers

The Tigers’ first-year Head Coach Bryan Moore was a home run hire.

In his five years with Eufaula and Jasper, Moore went 48-12 overall. After posting their first losing record since 2007 a season ago, things are looking up for the Hartselle program.

On the other side, a Class 7A heavyweight in Austin. This team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Jeremy Perkins always has his squad ready to go

It should be a great game at J.P. Cain Stadium.

We’re hoping to hear from both head coaches before the game and following the game’s end, we’ll speak with the winning team.