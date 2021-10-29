Jack’s Game of the Week: Arab vs. Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – We’ve reached the final week of the high school football season but there’s still a lot to play for, especially when rivals Arab and Boaz take the field for our Jack’s Game of the Week.

Both of these squads already have playoff spots locked up, the goal of course is to keep everybody healthy going into postseason play.

But if you think for one second that either of these teams are going to let up tonight, think again, Marshall County bragging rights are up for grabs.

Historically Arab vs. Boaz is one-sided with the Knights holding a 41-17-1 series lead and winning the last two. The Pirates hoping to turn that around and go on a streak of their own.

The Knights defense has been on another level this season holding opponents to under 10 points per game on average. Offensively you’ll hear the name Ed Johnson a lot, the star quarterback has been playing out of his mind in 2021.

The Pirates have dropped two of their last three so this is a group hoping to secure a win Friday and carry some momentum into postseason play.