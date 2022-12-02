AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State Championship at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Friday’s win marks the sixth state title for the Red Devils after victories in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

To make it to the championship, the Red Devils earned a perfect season, defeating local rivals like Plainview, Sylvania, and Geraldine — who halted Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak last year. In the playoffs, Fyffe defeated Red Bay (55-8), Winston County (35-6), Tuscaloosa Academy (35-7), and Pisgah (41-14) to make it to the title matchup.

The Red Devils are led by Paul Benefield, who led the Red Devils to all six of their state championship wins. He has an overall record of 322-55 in 30 seasons as a head coach, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.

Congratulations to the Fyffe Red Devils on another perfect season and their sixth state championship win!