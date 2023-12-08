TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Red Devils are bringing a second consecutive blue map home to Fyffe after securing the Class 2A State Championship with a 43-24 win over Reeltown.

This win marks Fyffe’s seventh state title and all of them have come since 2014, with victories in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and now 2023.

Junior running back Logan Anderson was named Most Valuable Player after scoring four touchdowns in the championship game.

Coming into the championship matchup at Bryant Denny, the Red Devils were 13-1 on the season, with the teams only loss coming in the season opener at Geraldine.