Fyffe boys, Skyline girls win first ever basketball state titles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Friday was historic for the Fyffe boys and Skyline girls basketball teams. The Red Devils won their first state championship in program history with a 49-43 win over Montgomery Catholic in the 3A Title Game.

Entering the day, Skyline had never won a state championship in any sport. With a 54-41 win over Marion County in the Girls 1A Title Game, that all changed.

In the 3A Girls Championship, the Sylvania Lady Rams fell to Prattville Christian 62-55 in a hard fought battle. Leianna Currie scored 16 points in the loss.

In the 1A Boys Finals Belgreen fought until the very end, but fell to Autaugaville 38-34. Collin Bonner led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the loss.