Fyffe boys earn spot in state basketball championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Fyffe boys have earned themselves a spot in the state basketball championship game by defeating Cottage Hill Christian Academy.

The Red Devils started out strong and they did not let up all game long, coming out with the big win 63-47.

This will be the first time Fyffe Boys Basketball with play in the State Title Game since 1950.

FINAL: @Fyffe_Hoops punches their ticket to the 3A state championship game!! The Red Devils get the big win 63-47 over Cottage Hill🏀



Can Fyffe win a football and basketball state title in the same academic year? We'll find out Friday — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) March 1, 2021

This will be the second time this school year that Fyffe and Montgomery Catholic will go head to head. Fyffe High School defeated Montgomery Catholic in the 2020 State Football Championship game 21-16.

The AHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Game is Friday, March 5th at 11:30 am.