HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Both Fyffe basketball teams made a successful trip to Huntsville on Thursday.

The girls dominated Whitesburg Christian 52-28, and the boys won a close one 68-62 over the Warriors.

In other prep basketball action, the Westminster Christian boys picked up a big 60-45 road win over Mars Hill

. Meanwhile, Belle Hill led the way with 16 points to lead the Mars Hill girls past Westminster Christian 56-23.