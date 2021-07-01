From Hartselle to the Olympics, Quanesha Burks excited for the opportunity that lies ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hartselle native Quanesha Burks is one of three North Alabamians to represent the area in the Tokyo Olympics.

The former Alabama track & field star placed third in the long jump at the Olympic Trials, qualifying her for the Summer Games. Burks is excited for the opportunity and overjoyed to be able to represent the area that helped to make her who she is today.

“It’s a blessing to be like one from my home town in a small community, really just representing myself, but Hartselle, the University of Alabama and the state of Alabama,” said Burks. “Knowing that I’m representing us in Tokyo is just a blessing, it’s an honor and I’m so proud of the other Olympians.”

The other Olympians being Madison’s Zach Harting and Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison, both of whom will join her on Team USA.

For Burks, going to the Olympics is about more than just medaling.

"I just want to instill confidence in so many people to know that if you have a goal, set a plan and you can do it."



The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23, 2021 – Aug 8, 2021. Burks will represent the United States in the long jump.