AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — For the 128th time on Saturday, Auburn and Georgia will square off against each other.

In what’s known as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, the Tigers and Bulldogs will enter the game as seemingly polar opposites.

Coming off of an abysmal offensive performance on the road against Texas A&M, Hugh Freeze addressed the media Monday to preview the Tigers’ matchup with the No.1 team in the country.

Freeze, who previously coached at Ole Miss, knows a thing or two about a good-ole-fashioned SEC rivalry after coaching in five Egg Bowls. Candidly, Freeze said he’s not sure he sees this rivalry the same as others across the conference.

“I don’t sense the hatred that is in some other rivalries I’ve been a part of,” said Freeze. “I’m not big on hate, I’m really not. I’m big on that this means something to so many people so we should compete in a way out of love for our people, not necessarily for hate for other people that’s kind of the way I operate. I hope we compete because we love Auburn.”

Freeze would go on to say that love is an incredible ‘motivator’ for him.

While love isn’t the typical word you hear for a college football rivalry, both programs are quite familiar with each other.

In fact, Georgia’s all-time winningest coach, Vince Dooley, played at Auburn for the Tigers’ all-time winningest coach, Shug Jordan. Dooley would earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the university during his time on the Plains.

On the flip side, legendary Auburn Head Coach Pat Dye was a three-year letterman and All-American offensive lineman at Georgia.

Currently, Georgia has three coaches with ties to the Tigers.

Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp played for the Bulldogs from 1991-1994 before becoming a graduate assistant at Auburn, his first of three stints with the Tigers. Muschamp’s second stint came when he was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2006-2007.

Muschamp returned to the Tigers, once again, in 2015 as defensive coordinator. He would only be in that role for one year before becoming South Carolina’s Head Coach. In 2021, Muschamp took the job as Georgia’s special teams coordinator before becoming the co-defensive coordinator in 2022.

Georgia’s offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, served as Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2021. Following his lone year with the Tigers, he took a job as an offensive analyst before being promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason.

Stacy Searels, Georgia’s offensive line coach, played for Dye at Auburn where he was a three-year starter on the offensive line at Auburn and earned first-team All-America honors. Like Muschamp, Searels started his coaching career at Auburn as a graduate assistant from 1992-1993.

The two programs’ familiarity can be summed up in a quote from the late Dye.

It’s a unique thing. It’s like playing against your brother. I don’t think anybody who plays in that game can ever forget it. It just doesn’t matter much where it’s played or what somebody’s record is. It’s so intense and tough, but at the same time, it’s family. Pat Dye on the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Recently, the family affair hasn’t been close. As a matter of fact, Auburn hasn’t taken down Georgia since they upset the Bulldogs 40-17 in 2017.

Since that game, Georgia has rattled off 66 wins including six straight against the Tigers and two national championships. The last three against the Tigers have been by three or more touchdowns.

According to the Action Network, the Bulldogs are currently 14.5 point favorites but when it comes to this rivalry all bets are off once the lights turn on in Jordan-Hare Stadium. After, all this rivalry has shown the unexpected a time or two.

Like in 2013 when the Tigers won off a tipped pass on a 4th and 18 play. Later, deemed the ‘The Prayer in Jordan-Hare.’

In 1996, the rivalry was the first SEC game to go to overtime. Most notably in that game, Georgia’s live mascot Uga V lunged at Auburn wide receiver Robert Baker after a first-quarter touchdown.

Saturday may or may not add to the classic moments this rivalry has brought but at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT the Tigers and Bulldogs will get together for a ‘family’ showdown.