‘Friends of UAH Hockey’ seeks community support to save the team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s a community movement to save Hockey at UAH. Organizers say all it will take is $500,000 of donations from the community.
This after UAH Announced the elimination of its hockey program last Friday.
A Twitter account that goes by the name of “Friends of UAH Hockey” announced a deal with UAH that stems on the ability to raise $1-million by Friday, May 29. That account then shared a GoFundMe account that has a goal of raising $500,000.
The GoFundMe page says it was set up by “UAH Hockey Alumni and Supporters.” In the post, it says that they have already had alumni, booster club members and life-time supporters to match the donations if the GoFundMe account reaches $500,000.
There is also a note in the fundraiser that says if the program isn’t re-instated, the donations will be fully refunded.
As of 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, just 31 house after the account was created, the donations added up to just over $109k.