‘Friends of UAH Hockey’ seeks community support to save the team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s a community movement to save Hockey at UAH. Organizers say all it will take is $500,000 of donations from the community.

This after UAH Announced the elimination of its hockey program last Friday.

A Twitter account that goes by the name of “Friends of UAH Hockey” announced a deal with UAH that stems on the ability to raise $1-million by Friday, May 29. That account then shared a GoFundMe account that has a goal of raising $500,000.

Alright everyone, THIS IS IT!! A deal has been worked out with @UAH_President that if the community can raise $1M by Friday 5/29, the UAH Hockey program will be REINSTATED!!



All amounts welcome, anything you can spare!! #UnitedWeCharge #SaveUAHHockey https://t.co/VozPNPGoqO — Friends of UAH Hockey (@UAHHockeyFriend) May 26, 2020

The GoFundMe page says it was set up by “UAH Hockey Alumni and Supporters.” In the post, it says that they have already had alumni, booster club members and life-time supporters to match the donations if the GoFundMe account reaches $500,000.

There is also a note in the fundraiser that says if the program isn’t re-instated, the donations will be fully refunded.

As of 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, just 31 house after the account was created, the donations added up to just over $109k.