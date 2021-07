Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried, center, is mobbed after making the winning hit against the Miami Marlins during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth.

He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass, driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line.