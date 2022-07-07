KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- One of the top college football recruits in the state of Virginia announced Thursday that he has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Four-star athlete/ wide receiver Cameron Seldon announced his intention to play for the Vols Thursday on CBS Sports. The Heathsville, Virginia native chose Tennessee over 14 other schools including Maryland, Penn State and Michigan.

The 6’1″, 220-pound prospect is rated the second-best overall 2023 recruit in the state of Virginia by 247Sports. Rivals.com and On3 Sports ranked him third and fourth, respectively, among prospects from Virginia.

He is considered the nation’s third-ranked athlete prospect and the No. 24 overall recruit of the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Seldon is the 15th commitment of Tennessee’s 2023, coming days after three-star cornerback Cristian Conyer announced his commitment. He officially visited Tennessee on June 17.

Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, headlined by standout five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, was rated the seventh-best in the nation by 247Sports following Seldon’s announcement.