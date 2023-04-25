HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Four Sparkman Senators signed to play in college on Tuesday; all of them came from the Sparkman basketball program.

Cameron Jones – Asbury University

Will Hawkins – DSA Skills Academy

Chase Jackson – DSA Skills Academy

Zachary Readus – DSA Skills Academy

DSA is a postgraduate program where students attend college wherever and continue to play basketball and train while keeping their eligibility, somewhat like an AAU program for college-age athletes.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.