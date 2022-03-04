BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Teams from North Alabama took to the court at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Friday with four local teams winning state titles.

Those teams included the Pisgah Lady Eagles, the Section Lions, both in Class 2A, the Plainview Bears in Class 3A, and Deshler in Class 4A.

Class 2A Girls’ Finals

Pisgah (33-3) 74, St. Luke’s Episcopal (21-9) 54

Class 2A Boys’ Finals

Section (31-6) 77, Mars Hill Bible (15-16) 61

Class 3A Boys’ Finals

Plainview (31-6) 77, Winfield (31-6) 60

Class 4A Girls’ Finals

Deshler (34-1) 74, Saint James (25-7) 42

AHSAA games will continue into Saturday with boys’ and girls’ title games played for classes 5A, 6A, and 7A.