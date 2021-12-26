Four North Alabama high school football players named ASWA award finalists

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Four high school football players from North Alabama have been named finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association Back or Lineman of the Year awards.

Madison Academy had two players make the cut. Senior RB Will Stokes was named a finalist for Class 4A Back of the Year and Senior LB Deuce Spurlock, who signed to play at the University of Michigan, was named a Lineman of the Year finalist.

Stokes is up against DB/ATH Antonio Kite from Anniston and QB Walter Taylor III from Jackson. Spurlock is up against DL Michael Towner from Vigor and LB Robert Woodyard from Williamson.

Over in the Shoals, Koby Keenum, a Junior at Mars Hill Bible School, was named a Class 2A Lineman of the Year finalist. Keenum is up against DL Keldric Faulk from Highland Home and DL Caden Story from Lanett.

Decatur-Heritage Senior Brayden Kyle was named a Class 1A Back of the Year finalist. Kyle is up against RB/ATH Javion Belle from Pickens County and RB Jaland Lewis-Horton from Sweet Water.

Finalists will be honored at the Player of the Year banquet in Montgomery on January 13. The winners will be announced at the banquet along with the Mr. Football awards.

Visit our news partners, AL.com, for the full list of finalists.