HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — From young kids playing ball in the back yard, to competing in that very sport later in life, many dream of one day taking their talents to the next level.
Three JPII student-athletes and one from Brooks High School will do just that.
JPII
Iain Griggs – Birmingham-Southern Golf
Dom Zana – Birmingham-Southern Football, Track & Field
J.P. Ross – Army West Point (will play football)
Brooks
Kyler Murks – Wallace State Baseball
