HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabama is once again well-represented in the state soccer tournament at John Hunt Park.

After day one, four local teams advanced to their classification’s state championship game.

1A/3A girls – Whitesburg Christian beat Mars Hill 2-1

1A/3A boys – Collinsville beat Mars Hill 2-1

4A/5A girls – East Limestone beat Westbrook Christian 2-0

4A/5A boys – Russellville beat Crossville 3-2 in overtime

Friday’s schedule for the state tournament can be found below:

6A-7A Semifinals:

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Northridge (Tuscaloosa) (18-3-1) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (9-12-0) at 9 a.m. (Field 1)

Southside (Gadsden) (18-3-2) vs. Homewood (18-2-2) at 9 a.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 6A BOYS

Pelham (22-3-1) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (19-8-0) at 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Fort Payne (15-7-2) vs. Mountain Brook (23-2-2) at 11 a.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Fairhope (20-3-2) vs. Prattville (10-9-1) at 1 p.m. (Field 1)

Spain Park (12-4-4) vs. Vestavia Hills (16-3-4) at 1 p.m. (Field 2)

CLASS 7A BOYS

Oak Mountain (17-4-5) vs. Huntsville (19-3-3) at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Davidson (19-5-3) vs. Daphne (15-2-1) at 3 p.m. (Field 2)

1A-3A & 4A-5A Finals:

Class 4A/5A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 1A/3A Girls at 5 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 4A/5A Girls at 7 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 1A/3A Boys at 7 p.m. (Field 2)