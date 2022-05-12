HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabama is once again well-represented in the state soccer tournament at John Hunt Park.
After day one, four local teams advanced to their classification’s state championship game.
1A/3A girls – Whitesburg Christian beat Mars Hill 2-1
1A/3A boys – Collinsville beat Mars Hill 2-1
4A/5A girls – East Limestone beat Westbrook Christian 2-0
4A/5A boys – Russellville beat Crossville 3-2 in overtime
Friday’s schedule for the state tournament can be found below:
6A-7A Semifinals:
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Northridge (Tuscaloosa) (18-3-1) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (9-12-0) at 9 a.m. (Field 1)
Southside (Gadsden) (18-3-2) vs. Homewood (18-2-2) at 9 a.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 6A BOYS
Pelham (22-3-1) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (19-8-0) at 11 a.m. (Field 1)
Fort Payne (15-7-2) vs. Mountain Brook (23-2-2) at 11 a.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Fairhope (20-3-2) vs. Prattville (10-9-1) at 1 p.m. (Field 1)
Spain Park (12-4-4) vs. Vestavia Hills (16-3-4) at 1 p.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 7A BOYS
Oak Mountain (17-4-5) vs. Huntsville (19-3-3) at 3 p.m. (Field 1)
Davidson (19-5-3) vs. Daphne (15-2-1) at 3 p.m. (Field 2)
1A-3A & 4A-5A Finals:
Class 4A/5A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 1A/3A Girls at 5 p.m. (Field 2)
Class 4A/5A Girls at 7 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 1A/3A Boys at 7 p.m. (Field 2)