HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four JPII student-athletes signed their letters of intent to take their athletic talents to the next level on Wednesday.

Ashlyn Plott – Faulkner University women’s basketball

Daniel Nobbley – Sewanee football

Mary Custodio – Milligan University track and field

Natalie Tedesco – Huntingdon College tennis

