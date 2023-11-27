HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four Alabama A&M football players were recognized for their strong seasons by earning a spot on the SWAC All-Postseason teams.

Return specialist Terrell Gardner was named to the All-SWAC first team while running back Donovan Eaglin, defensive lineman Zareon Hayes and defensive back Emari Pait were named to the All-SWAC second team.

Gardner finished fourth in the FCS in punt returns and punt return touchdowns, including a 69-yard score in the Louis Crews Classic. Eaglin finished with 845 total yards and seven touchdowns for the season, scoring 42 points for the Bulldogs.

Hayes finished with 42 total tackles, 17 solo, 10.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Pait had 49 tackles, 41 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.