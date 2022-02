HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It might be just another Friday across the country, but Friday, February 11 will be Evan McPherson day in Fort Payne.

Fort Payne City Schools is encouraging students and staff at all levels to wear Bengals colors in support of the rookie kicker and Fort Payne native

It is safe to say the city is buzzing with excitement.

McPherson and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in the Big Game.