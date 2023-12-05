JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHNT) — Evan McPherson nailed a 48-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Cincinnati Bengals over the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 Monday night.

The Fort Payne native hit two of his three field goal attempts including a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

McPherson’s overtime winner is the sixth game winning field goal of his young NFL career. He has made 19 of his 24 attempts this season.

With the win, the Bengals improve to 6-6 on the season and will be back in action on December 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.