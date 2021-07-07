Fort Payne kicker Alex McPherson commits to Auburn

COUNT DOWN TO THE MILE HIGH MATCHUP

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Kicking runs in the McPherson family. Evan kicked for the Florida Gators, and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Evan’s younger brother Alex, currently kicks for Fort Payne High School. Kohl’s kicking ranks Alex as the number one kicker in the class of 2022. Late Tuesday night, he announced his commitment to Auburn.

McPherson and the Fort Payne Wildcats open the 2021-22 football season August 20th against Athens.

