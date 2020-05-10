Fort Payne football adjusting to difficult time apart

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Fort Payne Wildcats finished 9-3 last season after getting knocked out in the second round of the playoffs. Now they’re just waiting for the day they can get back on the field together as a team.

WHNT News 19 caught up with head coach Chris Elmore about what this spring has been like so far for his team.

“I think a lot of people ask about what do you do without spring training or what about missing all these sessions and I think all of that stuff will equal out in the end,” Elmore said. “The thing I miss the most is just being around the guys. At 1:40 p.m. every day those fieldhouse doors start opening and they all start coming in from class and you know just hearing how their day was, talking to them and hearing them give each other a hard time, just typical stuff that I guess I take for granted on a daily basis. You go in the fieldhouse now and it’s pretty quiet. It’s just me there, so it’s been different and the biggest thing I think that that we, players and coaches included, are looking forward to is just getting back around each other and just to see each other and keep developing that bond we already had.”

We asked Elmore about their goals for the upcoming year and what improvements they plan to make from last year.

“I think that’s gonna be determined throughout the summer. To be honest with you, that’s maybe the only thing with not having spring training that you missed out on. I guess the most is just kind of seeing where your team is. You think you know coming off the season and coming out of the offseason, but really spring training kind of gives you a better idea of what to focus more on in the summer and early fall,” Elmore said. “We’ve got a lot of players back, but at the same time we lost a lot of really good players too, so we’re going to have to fill in some key holes, and we’re going to have some guys that played a lot last year step up even more. We’re kind of in a completely different region. We’ve got different non-region games, so it’s gonna be kind of a new year for us. There’s a lot of unexpected things out there and we’re like kind of day by day and week by week.”

“When you come off a week like spring break when you’ve been off for a week or when you come off in the summer, maybe you have a week off, it’s always a little different that first day back just getting everybody back in the routine and just hearing what people have been doing,” Elmore said. “But you know obviously they’re experiencing something like this so we’re going to go on two-plus months it may end up being three to four before it’s all said and done. I think the biggest word would probably be excitement and I think in some ways this could all be a blessing.”

Elmore said the team has made adjustments during the pandemic to stay connected.

“We sent them some stuff. I’ve sent some things on Google Classroom, some fundamentals of what we do and some clips on Hudl. Have them look at these plays based on the fundamentals so we’ve done a little bit of that. I have not wanted to overwhelm them with that at all, especially not knowing how long this is going to last. The biggest thing is to stay in touch with them. I know a lot of coaches are doing the same thing around the area just communicating with them and staying in contact with them and our assistant coaches have helped greatly with just trying to keep tabs of everybody on our team the best we can. You never know when your last game is, you know you can’t take anything for granted and we’ve had certain situations come up we’ve made examples, but they all know it now. We’ve got enough guys that play other sports like baseball and track and things of that nature that just came out of that situation where their season literally just ended right in the middle of the season, so I think that will be some inspiration everybody can draw off of is you can’t take anything for granted. You’ve got to go out there every day, every game, and who knows, I mean this thing could end midway through the season or whatever. So take advantage of the time you’ve got and like most of it,” Elmore said.