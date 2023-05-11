HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – State soccer made its return to Huntsville on Thursday, as teams looked to win their semifinal matchups and advance to ‘Championship Saturday’.

Here are the results for some of our local teams from Thursday’s semifinal action:

Class 6A girls: Homewood 6, Randolph 1

Class 6A boys: Homewood 2, Fort Payne 3

Class 7A girls: Oak Mountain 0, Sparkman 1

Class 7A boys: Oak Mountain 0, Huntsville 1

Semifinal action in the state soccer tournament continues Friday in the Rocket City, with 1A-3A, 4A and 5A matchups on deck at the John Hunt Park Championship fields.