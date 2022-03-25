HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former UNA Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bobby Champagne is on his way to the Elite 8.

Champagne, who is now the Cougars’ Director of Basketball Operations coached the Lions from 2003-2018. Three years later, he joined Houston’s staff and has been along for the ride ever since. Champagne worked for Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson at Oklahoma and then again at Washington State, so joining his former boss for a third time was really a no-brainer.

This time, Champagne and Sampson hope that it results in the team cutting down the nets, and it all starts with the culture.

“A lot of people talk about culture and use the word. This team lives it every day,” said Champagne. “Yesterday three support staff members me included had to run a suicide at practice for not upholding the standard and the culture of the program so everybody’s held accountable in this program so that’s why this team wins.”

Under Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars are back in the Elite 8 for the second straight season.

Coach Sampson is one of the best. I’m just grateful that he gave me the opportunity to be apart of his staff again.”

While Champagne is now a member of the Houston staff, his ties to North Alabama run deep.

“You know my wife and two kids still live in Florence. Luckily they were able to come this weekend for the two games. Great support there in The Shoals,” added Champagne.

When UNA was a member of the Gulf South Conference, the Lions and Chargers of UAH had their fair share of battles.

I miss my rivalry with Lennie Acuff and the friendship with him you know those are great,” said Champagne. “I miss being able to put on a white tuxedo for the whiteout games and having some fun with the fans in Huntsville, but this is a great job that I’ve got now.”

Houston will square off with 2-seed Villanova, Saturday at 5:09 p.m.

